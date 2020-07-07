Harden Layers Of Old Detroit Factory Car Paint Look Like Precious Stones
Way back in the day vehicles were manually spray painted in Detroit car factories. The excess paint would accumulate in layers and harden over time. Then they would be cleaned out and thrown away. But many people at the factories would collect the pieces of harden paint which looks like stones.
Kenworth Fordite polished specimens and cabochons #fordite #forditespecimen #detroitagate #kenworth #truck #paint #lapidary #paintchip #psychedelic #psychedelicart #cabochon #cabochonmaker #trucker #colors #chillicothe #Ohio
The paint which became fordite can be cut and polished. The paint colors are unique and the Detroit agate have become collectable precious memories of Motor City history.
Great guesses yesterday, guys - you are all so knowledgeable! . Our new arrival is indeed 'Fordite', aka Detroit Agate or Motor Agate, created accidentally in American car factories (back in the 1960s and 70s when vehicles were still sprayed by hand and bright colours were popular). Excess enamel paint would build up and pass through the baking process multiple times. Stalactite-esque formations would result, with truly psychedelic cross-sections -- . So, not technically a stone, but something really fun to upcycle, and quite a rare find. . Here are some of the cabochons we have completed so far - Fordite polishes beautifully - and we expect to have a jewellery range available by March next year.
