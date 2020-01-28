Detoiters Air Their First & Last Concerts [PODCAST]

Afternoons on the Beau Show.

January 28, 2020
Beau Daniels
Concert

Getty Images/zamrznutitonovi

Categories: 
Entertainment
Shows

Phone lines blew up on this one. Listen below to the first and last concerts my afternoon listeners attended. 

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
First and last concerts
Podcast