Denim Jeans That Kill COVID-19

July 28, 2020
Beau Daniels
A textile company that creates jeans has done a bunch of research.  They've come up with a way to kill the COVID-19 virus on jeans, “The confirmation of antiviral activity of HeiQ Viroblock against SARS-CoV-2 is an important milestone. This data forms part of our ongoing efforts to help provide textiles with greater levels of protection against viruses and contribute to efforts towards mitigation of the global pandemic.”

The liquid solution put on the fabric protects those in the textile facility and of course those who wear the jeans.  The protection is said to last at least 30 washes. Also good is this can work on other fabrics including those of essential workers. More here.

