Def Leppard Releasing Live Album

I love Def Leppard, and the fact that have confirmed there will be a new album release has excited me. The new release will be a live album recorded way back in the 80's. Lead singer Joe Elliott speaks, "We thought about this about a year and a half ago, and there's going to be a celebratory release. I don't know how much of this I can say right now. I might be breaking protocol. But I will say this much: There's a companion piece to On Through the Night, there's a brand-new, just-mixed live performance from the Oxford Theatre in 1980 which has never been heard ever."

Great that they are keeping the audio very raw, "It's warts and all, it is what it is. It's us live in 1980. We were discussing off-mic about lip-syncing or overdubbing. You can't have it. You can't expect a 59-year old me to go in and clean up a 20-year old vocal. You know what I mean? So, it is what it is. But I tell you this much: The band, as I said in the liner notes, when you peer through the curtain of uncertainty that my voice was back in those days, there is a fantastic band onstage. And the two-arm Rick Allen with [bassist Rick Savage> was some rhythm section to come, considering he was 16 years old and Sav was 17, I think, maybe 18. And Pete [Willis> and Steve [Clark> were 17 and 18 years old. It was some band."

I'm anxious, and still waiting for the release date. More from UCR.

