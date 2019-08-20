Def Leppard Raving About Their Vegas Stage

Def Leppard is pumped up and raving about their Las Vegas stage. Ending September 7th, the band has Vegas Residence at Planet Hollywood. Guitarist Vivian Campbell reflects, "I think it’s a very impressive stage set. It’s like a stadium act in a theater, and it’s going to look great. But then expresses an unnecessary concern because the band is huge, "I just don’t know how we’re going to fill all this space!" Even when they played here at Comerica with Journey, 80 percent of the fans entering the stadium appeared to be wearing Def Leppard shirts. They have a huge army, but the switch to Sin City is an adjustment.

“You can’t just come into Vegas with a rock rig and think that you can get away with it, you know?”



- Joe Elliott of @DefLeppard



Lead singer Joe Elliott is loving the move from touring, "We wanted it to be very different to the touring thing. And we get the chance to do that because we don’t have to strip it down every night. It’s going to be like going on a 12K run every night, which is fine."

The band is digging deep into their music, "We’ve got a ton of songs we’ve not played for a long time and others we’ve never played live. So we’re mixing those in with the ones that we couldn’t get out of the room if we didn’t play. We’ve never been scared of our hits. If you can’t handle the responsibility of a hit, then don’t write it." More from UCR.