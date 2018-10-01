Deer Runs On Football Field Leading A 90 Yard Touchdown Play [VIDEO]

The player after catching the ball, appeared to run the same angle as the deer.

October 1, 2018
Beau Daniels

Sean Brier | Dreamstime.com

I've seen many strange things that occurred on the field of ball games, including a streaker at one of my high school football games. Thank's to old school media, and todays social media we are entertained by many occurrences. This is the most unusual I've seen, a deer running down the field leading a runner to score a touchdown.

Appears the deer knew to stay in bounds. This was at Coupeville High School in the state of Washington. Maybe the deer thought the team needed to score.  The player after catching the ball, appeared to run the same angle as the deer. Good coaching. UPI

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
High school football
Deer runs on field

Recent Podcast Audio
DNA Test Results From Beau's Listeners WOMCFM: On-Demand
JoAnne talks to organizer of Wheels & Teal event for Ovarian Cancer WOMCFM: On-Demand
Miss Michigan Emily Sioma Reveals Why She Brought Up Flint Water Crisis WOMCFM: On-Demand
Tiger Announcers Mario Impemba and Rod Allen disagreement story is growing, Lynn Henning of the Detroit News checks in with the latest WOMCFM: On-Demand
Stephen and JoAnne Talk Burt Reynolds - Did You Know He's From Lansing, Michigan? WOMCFM: On-Demand
Beau's listener reaction to paid huggers. WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes