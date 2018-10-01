Deer Runs On Football Field Leading A 90 Yard Touchdown Play [VIDEO]

I've seen many strange things that occurred on the field of ball games, including a streaker at one of my high school football games. Thank's to old school media, and todays social media we are entertained by many occurrences. This is the most unusual I've seen, a deer running down the field leading a runner to score a touchdown.

Appears the deer knew to stay in bounds. This was at Coupeville High School in the state of Washington. Maybe the deer thought the team needed to score. The player after catching the ball, appeared to run the same angle as the deer. Good coaching. UPI