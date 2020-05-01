Daytona Speedway Is Having Graduation Drive Thru Ceremony

Many creative ways are happening to salute graduates. The Daytona Speedway is saluting local high schools with a drive-thru ceremony. The Flagler-Palm Coast High School’s superintendent gives thanks, “We had a committee made up of students, school administrators, district staff, and a member of the School Board. All of the members on this committee were determined to find a way for our graduates to have their ceremony as close to the original May 28th date as possible. Without the wonderful team at Daytona International Speedway, we probably would not have been able to do that.”

WHAT??? FPC is holding its graduation ON the Daytona International Speedway! Not traditional but will be memorable and a first! Thank you to @FlaglerSchools for making it happen!! #GoBulldogs. pic.twitter.com/red5KuKOvr — Tina McNally (@TinaMcNally5) May 1, 2020

Speedway rep speaks, "We are unique in that we can comfortably accommodate these schools and provide an unforgettable experience for these graduates. We are honored to host these graduates and their families for this special occasion.” It's really cool that the graduates will be handed their diploma at the checkered finish line. More here.