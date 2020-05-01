Daytona Speedway Is Having Graduation Drive Thru Ceremony

It's really cool that the graduates will be handed their diploma at the checkered finish line.

May 1, 2020
Beau Daniels
Speedway

Getty Images/LeArchitecto

Categories: 
coronavirus
Entertainment
News
Shows

Many creative ways are happening to salute graduates.   The Daytona Speedway is saluting local high schools with a drive-thru ceremony.  The Flagler-Palm Coast High School’s superintendent gives thanks, “We had a committee made up of students, school administrators, district staff, and a member of the School Board. All of the members on this committee were determined to find a way for our graduates to have their ceremony as close to the original May 28th date as possible. Without the wonderful team at Daytona International Speedway, we probably would not have been able to do that.”

 

Speedway rep speaks, "We are unique in that we can comfortably accommodate these schools and provide an unforgettable experience for these graduates. We are honored to host these graduates and their families for this special occasion.”  It's really cool that the graduates will be handed their diploma at the checkered finish line. More here.

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
Daytona Speedway Graduation Drive Thru Ceremony

Recent Podcast Audio
Learning Gizmos Helping Parents Home School Their Kids WOMCFM: On-Demand
Drew Patrick of Michigan Fields "Bringing The Best Of Michigan To Your Doorstep" WOMCFM: On-Demand
Jack Aronson Of Clean Planet Foods Offering $4 Pre-Packaged Gourmet Meals WOMCFM: On-Demand
Dr. Lisa MacLean of Henry Ford Health System WOMCFM: On-Demand
Gleaners Food Bank Double Donation Day WOMCFM: On-Demand
Metro Detroit Nurse Michael Palmer Was Gifted Free RV From Camping World WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes