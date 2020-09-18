Dad Creates Trick-Or-Treat Candy Chute For Safety

Touch free social distancing.

September 18, 2020
Beau Daniels
Halloween door

Getty Images/arinahabich

Categories: 
coronavirus
News
Shows

Some cities are allowing Halloween trick or treating, some are not.  Andrew Beattie from the Cincinnati area has created a safer way to give out candy.  He developed a chute that will distribute candy from a distance. 

It's a simple contraption that others could put together, "We took a tube from an Amazon package and got out the spray paint and the duct tape. This will be a completely 'touch-free' experience for trick or treaters."  He also said gloves will be used.  More here

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
Trick-Or-Treat Safety
Halloween