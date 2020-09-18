Dad Creates Trick-Or-Treat Candy Chute For Safety
Touch free social distancing.
Some cities are allowing Halloween trick or treating, some are not. Andrew Beattie from the Cincinnati area has created a safer way to give out candy. He developed a chute that will distribute candy from a distance.
Andrew Beattie has created a boo-tiful "candy chute" to provide social distance for trick-or-treatershttps://t.co/8PbmCXgFMF— christi wolf scott (@christipocket) September 17, 2020
It's a simple contraption that others could put together, "We took a tube from an Amazon package and got out the spray paint and the duct tape. This will be a completely 'touch-free' experience for trick or treaters." He also said gloves will be used. More here.