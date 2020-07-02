Cute Dog Has Unusual Split Look Of Dachshund And Dalmatian
"Lots of people think he is wearing a coat or pajamas at first."
The look of different breeds in dogs intrigues me. Check out the difference in head and body with this dog named Moo.
This Adorable Pooch Has the Head of a Dachshund and the Body of a Dalmatian https://t.co/cXLK62Fvni pic.twitter.com/zlzZsVrDTN— Spooky (@OddityCentral) July 2, 2020
The owner, “He is a unique piebald because he has heavy ticking, black spots on his white coat, and he also has a pure black and tan head, so it looks like his body doesn’t match his head. Lots of people think he is wearing a coat or pajamas at first, and they’re surprised to find that it’s actually just his natural coat.” I have actually purchased a dog DNA test to know what made up a rescue dog in our family, the results were totally different from what the human society thought she was.
Moo's page on Instagram is blowing up. More here.