Customer Donates His Stimulus Money For One Donut

Another great story about people helping others during this crisis involved a donut. An anonymous man who has been visiting a bakery for years donated his stimulus check money to the family owned business that has been open since 1955. The reaction to his $1,000 donation, "We are in tears. This is a custard donut for $1,000 to help keep us in business. What a blessing."

How much would you pay for a #Donut? This generous man offered to buy 1 donut for $1000 to help them stay in business.https://t.co/GsF61GS1yb — jv1812 (@jv18121) April 16, 2020

They are having struggles, "I'm down to one baker and myself and one other person to work the pickup table," More love is being shown, "We've been told before that we're an American treasure. The customers have our menu memorized and they call in knowing exactly what they want." More here.