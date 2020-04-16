Customer Donates His Stimulus Money For One Donut

The bakery open since 1955 is struggling.

April 16, 2020
Another great story about people helping others during this crisis involved a donut.  An anonymous man who has been visiting a bakery for years donated his stimulus check money to the family owned business that has been open since 1955. The reaction to his $1,000 donation, "We are in tears. This is a custard donut for $1,000 to help keep us in business. What a blessing."

They are having struggles, "I'm down to one baker and myself and one other person to work the pickup table,"   More love is being shown, "We've been told before that we're an American treasure.  The customers have our menu memorized and they call in knowing exactly what they want."  More here.

 

