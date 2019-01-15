Coyote Enters Concert Venue Bathroom

Coyote sightings are becoming common, I see them in my backyard often. Uncommon is coyotes showing up in concert venue bathrooms, "So I round the corner expecting a dog and I look around the corner and sure enough like perched up on the sink is a coyote."

Officials are investigating after a COYOTE was found inside a bathroom at Music City Center in #Nashville https://t.co/JQ9zL8pZP4 pic.twitter.com/ucp1b8mVPA — WSMV News4 Nashville (@WSMV) January 14, 2019

The coyote ran past security, and there was compassion for animal, "I kind of just noticed how terrified he was and that bothered me. I felt so bad for him. He was just trembling and I could tell he just wanted to get out of there he just didn't know how."

The animal would have been put to sleep if taken to an animal shelter, so they put the coyote in a car and released it out in the woods, "He hadn't done anything wrong. He's a wild animal whose habitat is the woods but Nashville is slowly moving out and some of those woods are being taken away, which isn't a bad thing but he had nowhere else to go and he ran to where he thought was going to be a safe place." UPI