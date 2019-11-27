Cows Are Now Wearing Virtual Reality Headsets

Test results show, “reduced anxiety and improved overall emotional mood in the herd”.

November 27, 2019
Beau Daniels
Cow VR Headsets

Virtual reality headsets over the years have become very popular. Now they are being developed for cows. Yes, cows are given specially adapted VR headsets to make them feel good. Test results show, “reduced anxiety and improved overall emotional mood in the herd”.

It's all about producing more milk, which is the results from cows with less stress.  The VR visuals include green pastures. More here.

