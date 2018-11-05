Cow Cuddling Therapy

We all love cuddling with our pets, they are therapy. Now a farm is offering what something they categorize as wellness treatment. Advertising animals with a weight of over 1000 pounds, "Cow Cuddling," is their therapy being branded. Here is the benefit, “Cows have a body temperature that is slightly higher than humans and their heart rate is lower than ours. Cuddling up with a cow, feeling that lower heart rate and higher body temperature, is very relaxing.”

Their benefit is $300 for cuddling 90 minutes with a heifer. Maybe it's worth it, "They will pick up on what’s going on inside and sense if you are happy, sad, feel lost, anxious or are excited, they will respond to that without judgment, ego or agenda." I'll try it if insurance pay some of the cost. Interested? Look here.