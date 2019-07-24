Courtesy Driving Not Always Best For Traffic

Very interesting USA Today article "Being polite is causing traffic jams," has got my attention. I often think being rude causes issues, but according to AAA not when it comes to merging in traffic.

When we experience a lane merge, the polite way is to pull over in the lane early, and not try to jump ahead of many vehicles by staying in the disappearing lane till it ends. That is said to cause more back-ups and affect flow. They are recommending the disappearing lane should remain full of cars the entire way and become a "zipper merge," "The zipper merge has shown to keep traffic moving more smoothly, compared to a less structured approach." But then you must be polite to allow those vehicle to merge between every other. Hmmm.