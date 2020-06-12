Court Awards Employee Money For Being Bored At Work

After many years in court an employee was awarded money from his employer for making him bored and depressed. He still might be depressed, because he was suing for $400,00 but won $45,000.

At least he did not bailout on his case which started way back in 2014, “I went into depression. I was ashamed to be paid to do nothing. The worse part of it was denying this suffering.” Bizarre case, more here.