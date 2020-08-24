Couple Forced To Stay In Aruba For 6 Months Because Of Lockdown

Originally couple was on a two week vacation.

Being forced to stay in Aruba because of pandemic is probably better that many other places. This happened because of flights being canceled.  Originally a couple was on a two week vacation and were fortunate to have friends to stay with during the lockdown.  Also good that they had a son be able to take care of their home and yard. 

They finally made it home, “Thankfully, we were able to board a final TUI flight in the middle of August. At this time, all flights from Aruba have been canceled once again.”  Now can attend their daughters wedding in September, "We really wanted to be back before that final date.”  More here.

