Couple Married At Bass Pro Shop

Some people get married in unusual places. One couple had their wedding at a Bass Pro Shop. The Aquarium made a nice background for the occasion. One of the reasons they chose the Pro Shop is because the bride works there and thought that would help have good attendance from her co-workers.

Help us say congratulations to this couple who had an unconventional wedding at the Bass Pro Shop in Kodak! https://t.co/42N4apUUef — WVLT News (@wvlt) January 6, 2020

The couple met years ago, "I asked her out on a date 37 years ago and she told me no. It took me 37 years to get her to say yes." Now this is being said, "Here at Bass Pro, we will sell you a boat, a gun, even some clothes. Shoot, you might as well even get married here." UPI