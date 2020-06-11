Cool Product For Beach Safety

This is a cool product for social distancing on the beach.

BEACH RING: The company Cool-Breeze has created a 12-foot ring to promote social distancing at the beach. https://t.co/7YfyW8kfyB — KSNT News (@KSNTNews) June 11, 2020

It doesn't look weird like some of the other social distancing products. It's a 12-foot circle at a cost of 40 bucks, plus it doesn't take up much space when packing it. Simple but effective. More here.