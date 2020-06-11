Cool Product For Beach Safety

It doesn't look weird like some of the other social distancing products.

Beau Daniels
Covid-19 Beach Safety

This is a cool product for social distancing on the beach.

It doesn't look weird like some of the other social distancing products.  It's a 12-foot circle at a cost of 40 bucks, plus it doesn't take up much space when packing it.  Simple but effective. More here.

