Concert Goers Extend Their Life Nine Years

Wow , here's more relating to the interview I had wth Carlos Santana and his expression about the "healing frequencies of music." New research has come out involving a behavioral science expert, interpreting that regular concert goers add nine years to their life, “positive correlation between regularity of gig attendance and well-being,” plus “additional scholarly research directly links high levels of wellbeing with a lifespan increase of nine years.”

Think about the vibe you feel during and after a concert. I remember having a bunch on my mind the night before I wanted to be extremely focused on our Gleaners Radiothon. Instead of prepping more for the event, I decided to see a band I was curious about at The Ark in Ann Arbor. It cleared my mind, and the next day was very fun and successful. I do believe in the "healings frequencies of music." Mental health affects your physical health, so listen to more music, and attend concerts often. Details here.