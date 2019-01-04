Company's Offering Free Tuition

More and more company's are offering free college tuition, certainly incentive to be their employee. Disney started in August last year and over 1000 jumped on the opportunity immediately, “We want to create upward mobility for our employees and, more than anything else, for people to be able to look ahead and see greater opportunity than they had before.”

A mom who left college several decades ago is loving it, “It’s been a life-changing experience for me. This is something I never thought I would achieve, finishing a degree I set out to receive so many years ago.” Taco Bell is another company offering free tuition, more here.