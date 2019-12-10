Company Pays People To Film Them At Home

Here's another unusual way to make some money, get paid $1,800 to allow a company to film you for a month in your home. Hey, devices monitor us all the time, might as well get something in return.

The company Plasma Inc., said this about the project, “What do people drink after they get out of the bath, what position are they in when they watch TV — we can collect that and other kinds of data.. Online data, like the information people put into search engines, is already being monetized, but if we could use real life data, then I’m convinced it could be useful for fields such as solving lifestyle-based illnesses and developing new medicine.”

Maybe there is a plus to giving up lifestyle data, “If artificial intelligence (AI) and robots see progress, then people won’t have to work and they could lead lives where they provide data for money." Check out more.