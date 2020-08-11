Company Paying Employees $300 To Adopt A Pet

I would say this is a win-win incentive by an employer. A company is offering $300 to their employees if they adopt a pet, "To the company's knowledge, this is the first policy of its kind to be offered by an employer." People are actually adopting more pets during this pandemic for emotional reasons, the company must see the benefit for both sides.

Not only are they giving money, the employee as gets what is called "pawternity leave" with pay. It's an insurance company called Zebra, and they say encourage "welcoming a new cat or dog into their family." UPI