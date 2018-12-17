Company Is Offering $100,000 To Not Use Your Smart Phone For A Year

Here's a way to free your mind and have a chance of winning $100,000. Giving up use of your smart phone, and tablet could score you 100 grand. Vitaminwater is giving incentive to do so, “We don’t think there’s anything more boring than mindlessly scrolling through your phone, and this is an opportunity to take that stance against routine and give someone $100,000 to do something uniquely awesome with their time.”

They will provide an old school phone just for voice use, but rules are strict. Many rich people only use flip phones anyway, take a look here if interested. January 8th is the deadline to enter.