Company Offering $1,000 To "Digital Detox" At A National Park

August 26, 2020
Big money to make a great escape.  An internet company is offering $1,000 to disconnect from phone and wifi.  They call it the "Digital Detox Challenge."  Also cover expenses for the two day required stay in an RN at a National Park.

Imagine being isolated for a couple of days surrounded by nature in an RV and getting paid a grand.  The only requirements is being 25 years of age with a legit drivers license. Check out more here.

 

