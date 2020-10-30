Company Limiting Use Of Toilets With Timers

They also use counters to know how often the toilets are used

People are upset about a company limiting the time employees are allowed in restrooms.  They actually have timers placed on the stalls.  Even thought the company says it's because they are limited to available toilets, others think it's all about making them spend more time working for profit reasons. 

The company also uses counters to know how often the toilets are used.  Many think it's a humans rights issue.  Restrooms are an escape for some people.  Judge for yourself, more here.

