Company Fines Employees For Not Walking

Workplace environment is constantly changing with the times. Is walking the new smoking? A company now requires their employees to walk, actually take a minimum amount of steps, or face a fine. A real estate company fines their staff if they take less than 180,000 steps a month. They monitor the steps through an app.

One lady had $15 deducted from her check when she didn't hit the benchmark.

“It hurts a lot! Our monthly task is 180,000 steps," she said. According to the 30-day monthly calculation, the average is 6,000 steps per day. "It doesn't seem like a lot, but it is actually a big problem for me.”

The walking requirement is a method to increase good health, but doesn't always coincide with other daily requirements, “I can understand that the company hopes that employees can exercise more and become healthier, but we can’t walk during work hours, and we have to work overtime in the evening. After going home and eating dinner, it’s already past 9 o’clock. Having to walk just to reach my daily quota has become an extra burden, and it has affected by sleep schedule.”

The report here also mentions walking requirements at schools.