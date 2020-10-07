Company Awards 4,116 New Cars To Employees

Very positive when a company shares profits with employees. A steel production company had increased profits for five years and awarded 4,116 employees with new vehicles. The vehicles are Fords and Volkswagens at a cost over $74 million.

This steel company in Hukou county of Jiangxi province has given every employee a new car to reward them for their hard work. The 4,116 cars cost a total of 500 million yuan ($74 million). pic.twitter.com/GnOzpZFsWW — Seenukara (@Seenukara1) October 4, 2020

Not only that, they covered five years of auto insurance and even paid for the tags. Hard to believe but some even complained about the gift. More here.