Company Awards 4,116 New Cars To Employees

Even paid for five years of auto insurance and tags.

October 7, 2020
Beau Daniels
Many new cars

Very positive when a company shares profits with employees. A steel production company had increased profits for five years and awarded 4,116 employees with new vehicles. The vehicles are Fords and Volkswagens at a cost over $74 million. 

Not only that, they covered five years of auto insurance and even paid for the tags. Hard to believe but some even complained about the gift.  More here.

