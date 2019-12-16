Company Allows Hangover Days Off At Work

A very nice employer is allowing their employees to not show up for work because of a hangover from drinking the night before. They even allow them to plan it days in advance, “We wanted to offer something to younger millennials who typically go out mid-week and do the pub quiz. My team book a hangover day in advance, if they know they are going out. They just work in their PJs, sat at home on the couch.” The company is The Audit Lab, “It’s basically a work-from-home day, but we’ve sexed it up a bit to appeal to the younger generation. If people used it two or three times a week and missed important client meetings then we’d have to have a think. But everyone has been really respectful of it so far.”

Hangover days, 10 to 4 hours and unlimited holidays... No, we're not talking about working at Netflix or Google. It's us! The Audit Lab! https://t.co/1ZbtB2cyxN #SageAdvice via @sageuk — The Audit Lab (@TheAuditLab) August 14, 2019

Employees are thrilled that they don't have to fake an illness because of a hangover, “I would have been more embarrassed trying to pretend that I was ill. If I’d had to ring her and pretend to be ill I would have felt really bad every time I saw her and would have had to keep up a lie. Because I knew I was just being honest with her I wasn’t embarrassed at all.” More here.