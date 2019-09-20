Colorado City Approves Topless Women

Equal rights with men.

September 20, 2019
Beau Daniels

Getty Images/JanSpelda

Categories: 
News

Colorado is known for relaxing their laws including marijuana. Now a Colorado city is taking away their topless ban, "the money was just better spent on other city priorities," says a Fort Collins government rep. 

Activist Andy McNulty, has been fighting for this equal right with men since 2015, "From the beginning, our goal has been to ensure women in Fort Collins are given equal rights. We’re glad Fort Collins is finally recognizing that and realizing the fight would be futile. Women in Fort Collins deserve equal treatment under law."  There is concern about visuals of topless women near public schools. More here

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
Topless women
Fort Collins
colorado