Coach Created "Shelter Dog Run"

A cross country coach has inspired his team to do something positive for their community. Coach Luis Escobar created a "Shelter Dog Run" which has his team taking rescue dogs out for runs, "Everyone’s grasping for something good, honest and positive and I think we’re all so disappointed with what we see coming out of our TVs right now and the people our kids are supposed to look up to and this is just a simple small sincere thing that resonates."

The event has been happening for several years now. Here's the original video,

After going viral, other teams are doing the same thing, and it has inspired dogs to be rescued with adoption. More here.