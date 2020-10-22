Over 900 Props Plus Clothes From Famous Movies Are Being Sold In Live Stream

More than 900 items from famous movies are being sold thru a live stream. Included is the bomber jacket from Top Gun valued up to $21,000. I loved Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman, boots that she wore in the movie are listed between 15 and 21K. The lightsaber from Star Wars Revenge of the Sith is jacked up to a whopping $155,000.

Prop Store’s annual Unique Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction will once again see some of the industry’s most iconic items go under the hammer, amongst them Jack Nicholson’s fedora from Batman.https://t.co/uTihB2TXug pic.twitter.com/Kt1L90NzDI — GQ Australia (@GQAustralia) October 21, 2020

The Props Store Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction is scheduled on the 1st and 2nd of December. Imagine James Bond items along with more from Back to the Future and Saving Private Ryan being available. Connect here.