Over 900 Props Plus Clothes From Famous Movies Are Being Sold In Live Stream

Including Star Wars, Top Gun, Pretty Woman and many more.

October 22, 2020
Beau Daniels
More than 900 items from famous movies are being sold thru a live stream.  Included is the bomber jacket from Top Gun valued up to $21,000.  I loved Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman, boots that she wore in the movie are listed between 15 and 21K.  The lightsaber from Star Wars Revenge of the Sith is jacked up to a whopping $155,000.

The Props Store Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction is scheduled on the 1st and 2nd of December.  Imagine James Bond items along with more from Back to the Future and Saving Private Ryan being available.  Connect here.

