City Volunteers Dress Up As Ghosts To Make People Stay Home

Leaders in a small town were concerned about people not staying home during this pandemic. So they asked for volunteers to dress up as pocong ghosts, “We wanted to be different and create a deterrent effect because ‘pocong’ are spooky and scary.”

NOT FLORIDA: Indonesia's 'Pocong' ghost volunteers scare people into staying home in Java https://t.co/79YDmhPUws — Juan Escalante (@JuanSaaa) April 20, 2020

Well it worked, “Since the pocong appeared, parents and children have not left their homes. During the past three days, no residents were seen going out at night. Apparently, they’re scared of the fake ghost.” It's so weird, knowing they are not ghosts, I would even stay away from the freaky people. More here.