City Volunteers Dress Up As Ghosts To Make People Stay Home

April 22, 2020
Ghost

Leaders in a small town were concerned about people not staying home during this pandemic.  So they asked for volunteers to dress up as pocong ghosts, “We wanted to be different and create a deterrent effect because ‘pocong’ are spooky and scary.”

Well it worked, “Since the pocong appeared, parents and children have not left their homes. During the past three days, no residents were seen going out at night. Apparently, they’re scared of the fake ghost.”  It's so weird, knowing they are not ghosts, I would even stay away from the freaky people.   More here.

