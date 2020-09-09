City Banning Trick-Or-Treating

The City of Los Angeles has a new ordinance not allowing trick-or-treating, "This year, it’s just not safe to celebrate in the ways we usually do." Also, "Trunk-or-treat” which is held by schools and churches using car drop offs to other vehicles is not happening.

Some residents disagree, “Trick-or-treating is an outdoor activity. We can have measures in place like social distancing and leaving out candy in a bowl for children versus actually handing out candy.”

Others agree with the safety measures, “I don’t think there is any good alternative at this point, short of buying your own kids candy and just staying home, unfortunately.”

Reps from candy company's are are also reacting, “There will be regional differences across the country in the way that people are going to celebrate the Halloween season throughout the month of October.” More from the LA Times.