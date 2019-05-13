City Is Banning Gossip

Interesting ban on gossip. A city is trying to stop slander, so they are now fining people who gossip. Hurting someone reputation with false facts can now hurt the person spreading rumors, the Mayor speaks, "It’s such a waste of time. You’d think people would have something better to do. Banning gossip is our way of improving the quality of life in our town."

So far it's working, "We haven’t had to punish anyone for a second offense. No one wants to be seen as a gossipmonger." Be careful what your say, "This ordinance is to remind people that everything that we say is our responsibility as individuals and as residents of this municipality." Hum, maybe, this would be good for at least a workplace. See the city with the ban here.