City Allows Fines Payed With School Supplies
It's a great incentive to get fines covered in a good way that are not always payed.
July 2, 2019
Love this, the City of Las Vegas is allowing people to pay parking ticket fines with school supply donations. Called “the establishment of this occasional program allowing for charitable donations in lieu of payment for parking fines,” it's a great incentive to get fines covered in a good way that are not always payed.
They also did this in the past with toy donations for parking tickets. This might even inspire more parking violations for those who already donate to charities. More here.