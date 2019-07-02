City Allows Fines Paid With School Supplies

I love this! The City of Las Vegas is allowing people to pay parking ticket fines with school supply donations.

Officials say, "the establishment of this occasional program allowing for charitable donations in lieu of payment for parking fines."

I say it's a great incentive to get fines that are not always paid covered in a good way. And it's a win-win.

It's also a way to fight the argument that officials are just trying to pad the city's pocketbooks when they issue fines for things like parking violations.

Las Vegas, thinking outside the box, also did this in the past with toy donations for parking tickets.

What do you think? This might even inspire more parking violations for those who already donate to charities. More here.