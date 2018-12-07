"A Christmas Story" House Now Offers Overnight Stay

Staying in a famous house can be fun, and of course very profitable for the owners. Now the owner of the house featured in the movie A Christmas Story is allowing people to spend the night, "I just thought, 'That is the opportunity of a lifetime right there. That won't come along twice.'"

People are paying big money spending the night in the house especially this time of the year. Owner Brian Jones, has returned the interior to original look, "What I've tried to do is basically create the experience when you're coming here, it feels like their house." The marketing of the experience has resulted in them selling replicas of the ever famous leg lamp, "You can sit on the couch, grab the leg lamp, crawl under the sink, do whatever. You get to basically play in the house." Look here.