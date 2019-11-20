Christmas Gift From The Late Barbara Bush Was Discovered

Jenna Bush Hager cried when she found out that a Christmas gift her late grandmother Barbara Bush created was found. Barbara created handmade stockings for Jenna's kids, including one that she never met because he was born in August, "What a beautiful thing she did so that all three of my kids could have that. He will never have met her, but they're so ingrained, literally in this case, in the fabric of our family."

.@JennaBushHager found 1 last Christmas gift from her grandmother after she died https://t.co/LhDcbz9itF — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) November 20, 2019

No matter anybody's political view, Barbara Bush was admired by all, and with deep emotion by Jenna, "When I imagine my Ganny, I think of her hands busy (usually her mouth too) as she meticulously needlepointed. She worked on many projects, but her most precious were stockings for her great-grandchildren." More here.