Chihuahua Saves Owners Life

Chihuahua's are feisty. A dog named Boo-Boo is credited with saving its owners life. A Vet from the Navy named Rudy Amrstrong was having a stroke while on his docked boat. The stroke was so bad he could not move the left side of his body. Living on his houseboat Rudy said, "I didn't want to be there for a couple of days before somebody would come by." Then gave word to his dog, "'OK, Boo-Boo, go get me some help.'"

Boo-Boo left making some noise which got the attention of a person working at the dock. Rudy then made it to the hospital and after a few days returned to Boo-Boo, "I've got tears running out of my eyes. Missed her so much man." More here.