Chick-fil-A Employee Jumps Into Storm Drain To Retrieve Customers Phone

I am always amazed with the customer service given at every Chick-fil-A I've visited around the country. This is a great example, an employee jumped into a storm drain to get a phone dropped by a customer. The employee is Seth Ratliff, "She was nearly in tears when she came in and she was asking for a manager to help. Compassion just took over and I just wanted to help."

Chick-fil-A employee goes above and beyond to retrieve woman's phone from storm drain https://t.co/jmretL6A8B pic.twitter.com/UwhqSVlz6m — KTVU (@KTVU) October 7, 2019

The customer gave thanks, "I was so thankful I freaking hugged him. Not only did he slice his finger and was filthy from laying on the ground and climbing in the hole, I find out he had actually just gotten off shift and was still willing to help me."

There is something about the people they decide to hire and train, I wish it was like that at the other fast food restaurants I visit. UPI