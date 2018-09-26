Check To See If You're Ready For Fall

There is only 1 thing on the list I have not done.

September 26, 2018
Beau Daniels

Rafael Ben Ari | Dreamstime.com

A while back I posted Fall Things To Do In Detroit which refers mostly to festivals, parades, and events. Then I came across the Buzzfeed check list that test's if you're ready for fall. If you confirm you have at least done 20 of the activities before, you are ready for fall. 

Activities include bonfires, which I often do, also viewed the movie Hocus Pocus which I have saved on my DirecTV.  There is only one thing on the huge list I have not done and that's knitting, ha. Take a look here and have fun seeing if you are ready for fall.

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
Fall activities

Recent Podcast Audio
DNA Test Results From Beau's Listeners WOMCFM: On-Demand
JoAnne talks to organizer of Wheels & Teal event for Ovarian Cancer WOMCFM: On-Demand
Miss Michigan Emily Sioma Reveals Why She Brought Up Flint Water Crisis WOMCFM: On-Demand
Tiger Announcers Mario Impemba and Rod Allen disagreement story is growing, Lynn Henning of the Detroit News checks in with the latest WOMCFM: On-Demand
Stephen and JoAnne Talk Burt Reynolds - Did You Know He's From Lansing, Michigan? WOMCFM: On-Demand
Beau's listener reaction to paid huggers. WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes