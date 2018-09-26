Check To See If You're Ready For Fall

A while back I posted Fall Things To Do In Detroit which refers mostly to festivals, parades, and events. Then I came across the Buzzfeed check list that test's if you're ready for fall. If you confirm you have at least done 20 of the activities before, you are ready for fall.

Today Stardock enjoyed a Fall Michigan favorite. Hay rides, cider, donuts and corn maze! pic.twitter.com/mN3ZsVM6zP — Stardock (@Stardock) October 12, 2016

Activities include bonfires, which I often do, also viewed the movie Hocus Pocus which I have saved on my DirecTV. There is only one thing on the huge list I have not done and that's knitting, ha. Take a look here and have fun seeing if you are ready for fall.