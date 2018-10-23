Love the mentions here of celebrities who were cheerleaders. No surprise that Paula Abdul was a high school cheerleader. Of course before she became famous as a music artist she was involved with the Los Angeles Laker Cheerleaders.

#Spotlight – Paula Abdul would become a Laker Girl & choreographer then music star, but while at Van Nuys High School was a cheerleader with our own @teambrwnapparel co-owner Linda Brown - https://t.co/u892RqI8xB - @love_linda pic.twitter.com/yRWWtU6U8I — Teambrown Apparel (@teambrwnapparel) August 8, 2018

Surprising is the fact that Kirk Douglas was a cheerleader.

#Spotlight – Before becoming an actor, Kirk Douglas was a cheerleader at Amsterdam High School in Amsterdam New York - https://t.co/u892RqI8xB pic.twitter.com/7W2KTXV9K0 — Teambrown Apparel (@teambrwnapparel) August 8, 2018

No surprise that Alicia Silverstone, Megan Fox, and Cameron Diaz were on a cheer team.

alicia silverstone, megan fox and cameron diaz as cheerleaders. pic.twitter.com/E3vvpcqpgx — --️ (@leithorld) August 8, 2018

The others get interesting, look here.