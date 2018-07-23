Cat Elected Mayor Of Michigan Village

Congratulations to Sweet Tart who was elected as mayor of the Michigan Village of Omena. She's a cat, and campaigned with this "While I'm home schooled, I graduated first in my class!"

A cat named Sweet Tart has been inaugurated as the fourth mayor of the Village of Omena in Michigan. -- https://t.co/tmooKHGDIH — WSBT (@WSBT) July 22, 2018

It actually was a way to raise money for their historical society because every vote cast cost $1 dollar. I can see how peoples pets running against each other with social media can inspire owners to campaign for the most votes, "This is by far our largest total. We suspect that there were many votes coming from outside of the immediate area because of our internet reach and because of our publicity and because of the ability to receive votes from PayPal. It's really expanded the number of people that have participated." More here.