Cassette Tape Sales Have Increased 103 Percent
Vinyl sales have also increased.
July 20, 2020
I know that vinyl and cassettes had made a comeback the last decade. But it is reported that cassette sales this year have increased 103 percent vs the same time last year.
It's surprising that the artists top on the sales list are pop including Lady Gaga. I'm also surprised that people who love current pop artists have cassette players. Vinyl sales increased this year around 27 percent. More from Hot Press.