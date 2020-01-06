Car Key Implanted In Hand

Cars keys have become high tech. Many aren't even keys, and only just need to be near the vehicle for access. Because of that technology a car owner decided to implant the microchip that activates use. Ben Workman can now just move his hand to get in his Tesla.

RT @OddityCentral: Man Implants Car Key in Hand to His Unlock Tesla with a Simple Wave https://t.co/KpzvlrnoQN pic.twitter.com/DVUZkhgjKL — cinnamon_carter (@cinnamon_carter) December 27, 2019

Waving an arm also looks like a magic act, “I play tricks on people who don’t know I have it in my hand. I try and convince them a banana is the key and then I hold a banana up and the chip unlocks the door. He currently has four microchips under his skin and plans to insert more for other use as seen here.