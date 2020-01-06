Car Key Implanted In Hand
Just a wave of the arm activates the vehicle.
January 6, 2020
Cars keys have become high tech. Many aren't even keys, and only just need to be near the vehicle for access. Because of that technology a car owner decided to implant the microchip that activates use. Ben Workman can now just move his hand to get in his Tesla.
Waving an arm also looks like a magic act, “I play tricks on people who don’t know I have it in my hand. I try and convince them a banana is the key and then I hold a banana up and the chip unlocks the door. He currently has four microchips under his skin and plans to insert more for other use as seen here.