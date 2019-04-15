Camel Strolls Thru Michigan Pet Store

Jeffrey the Arabian camel appeared to enjoy himself at the store.

April 15, 2019
Beau Daniels

Is there a limit on what kind of animals can enter a PetSmart store? A camel from Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo in New Era made its way thru a PetSmart in Muskegon. 

Jeffrey the Arabian camel appeared to enjoy himself at the store. So what's the limit? An African watusi steer also entered a PetCo. More from UPI. 

