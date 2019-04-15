Camel Strolls Thru Michigan Pet Store

Is there a limit on what kind of animals can enter a PetSmart store? A camel from Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo in New Era made its way thru a PetSmart in Muskegon.

It wasn't hump day, but this camel had a great time at the Muskegon @PetSmart. pic.twitter.com/agm6aSP1Dn — MLive (@MLive) April 8, 2019

Jeffrey the Arabian camel appeared to enjoy himself at the store. So what's the limit? An African watusi steer also entered a PetCo. More from UPI.