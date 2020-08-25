Bud Light Used To Save Home From Fire

Imagine staying home during a fire to try and protect your home but the water is shut off. This happened in California and the home owner started using his beer, "That was the only thing I had that I had a lot of, and it was wet." Then he began spraying, "When I ripped up the sheet metal, it had a nail, so I was just shaking it up, popping it just and spraying them, popping it out and grabbing another one."

A California man was trying to protect his home from the LNU Lightning Complex fire, and he used the only thing he had to put out the flames — beer. https://t.co/206WFHXCLt — KNOE 8 News (@KNOE8) August 21, 2020

It worked, "Luckily, I had a bunch of cases of Bud Light and I was able to get it out." Maybe it was a good thing that it was light beer, "My buddies all tease me about drinking water beer, and I say, 'Hey, saved my shop.'" I love Bud Light and have been told the same by my friends. UPI