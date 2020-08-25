Bud Light Used To Save Home From Fire

August 25, 2020
Beau Daniels
Imagine staying home during a fire to try and protect your home but the water is shut off. This happened in California and the home owner started using his beer, "That was the only thing I had that I had a lot of, and it was wet." Then he began spraying, "When I ripped up the sheet metal, it had a nail, so I was just shaking it up, popping it just and spraying them, popping it out and grabbing another one."

It worked, "Luckily, I had a bunch of cases of Bud Light and I was able to get it out."  Maybe it was a good thing that it was light beer, "My buddies all tease me about drinking water beer, and I say, 'Hey, saved my shop.'"  I love Bud Light and have been told the same by my friends. UPI

