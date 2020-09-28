Bruce Springteen Turned 71 With Great Beach Bod

Click and take a look.

September 28, 2020
Beau Daniels
Beach body shadow

Getty Images/theendup

Categories: 
Entertainment
Music
Shows

Bruce Springsteen has always looked in shape.  Now even more impressive with his lean beach bod at age 71.  This pic was from last Sunday.

He turned 71 on September 23rd.

Others have noticed his beach bod. Here he is paddle boarding in August.

More pics here.

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
Bruce Springteen Beach Bod