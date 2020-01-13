Britney Spears Is Now A Serious Painting Artist
She has already sold a painting for $10,000.
We all know Britney Spears and her success as a music artist. She is now trying to be a successful painting artist.
Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!! --------------------------------------
Britney has already sold a painting for $10,000. She also has her first art exhibit called "Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!!" scheduled for this Saturday in France.
We’re thrilled to announce that we will be opening @britneyspears first solo show in a contemporary art gallery on Saturday, the 18th of January 2020, from 6 to 9 pm #britneyspears #britneybitch ------------------♀️--------------------#artsyfartsy #sometimesyoujustgottaplay
She loves expressing herself in music and now in paintings.