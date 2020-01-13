Britney Spears Is Now A Serious Painting Artist

We all know Britney Spears and her success as a music artist. She is now trying to be a successful painting artist.

Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!! ------------‍-------------------------- A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Oct 13, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

Britney has already sold a painting for $10,000. She also has her first art exhibit called "Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!!" scheduled for this Saturday in France.

She loves expressing herself in music and now in paintings.