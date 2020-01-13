Britney Spears Is Now A Serious Painting Artist

She has already sold a painting for $10,000.

We all know Britney Spears and her success as a music artist.  She is now trying to be a successful painting artist. 

Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!! ------------‍--------------------------

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Britney has already sold a painting for $10,000.  She also has her first art exhibit called "Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!!" scheduled for this Saturday in France. 

We’re thrilled to announce that we will be opening @britneyspears first solo show in a contemporary art gallery on Saturday, the 18th of January 2020, from 6 to 9 pm #britneyspears #britneybitch ------------‍------‍♀️--------------------#artsyfartsy #sometimesyoujustgottaplay

A post shared by Sympa (@galerie_sympa) on

She loves expressing herself in music and now in paintings.  More here

