The Brady Bunch House Is For Sale

Many old school celebrities don't get much attention anymore. But iconic items connected to their movies and shows get much attention. Recently there was talk about what is going on with the Big Chill movie house in Beaufort, SC. Now the Brady Bunch house in LA is making some noise.

Here's a story.... (you finish the song)

Looking to live in one of the famous TV houses from the 60's? The Brady's will sell you their abode for just under $2 mil.... https://t.co/Xrqf6UCGYR — Tim Jones, Realtor® (@timjonesdenver) July 19, 2018

It's up for sell at a price of $1.8 million. The house still plays in the head of many who watched the show which probably gives it big value. Of course all inside home shots were actually not in the there but in studio. The owners want to make sure the home is not leveled but maintained with its legacy appearance, "We're not going to accept the first big offer from a developer who wants to tear it down. We're going to wait a few days, in case there are others who want to purchase it as an investment to preserve it." UPI